Man accused of robbing 14 Charlotte fast-food restaurants and other businesses

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a man this week in connection with 14 armed robberies of fast food restaurants and other businesses.
James White Bunch, 28, of Charlotte, was arrested without incident on Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count each of felony breaking and entering, attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Police said a second person was involved in many of the robberies but have not announced an additional arrest.
The latest robberies occurred Sunday at Jack in the Box, 335 Westinghouse Blvd.; Burger King, 2901 South Blvd.; Advanced Auto Parts, 10025 Albemarle Road, and McDonald’s, 6227 Monroe Road.
Other robberies occurred Friday at Popeye’s, 6011 Albemarle Road; Thursday at Burger King, 801 Westinghouse Blvd.; Jan. 17 at Jack in the Box, 10121 N. Tryon St., and Waffle House, 103 Stetson Drive; Dec. 16 at Food Lion, 2931 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.; Dec. 9 at Panera, 9321 J.W. Clay Blvd.; Oct. 30 at McDonald’s, 6227 Monroe Road, and Popeye’s, 6011 Albemarle Road; Oct. 9 at Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road; and July 8 at Jimmy John’s, 9130 Harris Corner Parkway.
Anyone with information about the robberies or Bunch is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
