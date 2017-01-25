Charlotte heroin traffickers sentenced to years in prison

Two Charlotte heroin traffickers were sentenced to at least 7 1/2 years in prison recently and several others to slightly lesser sentences.
Michael McCart, 29, pled guilty in Mecklenburg County Superior Court to trafficking in heroin by possession. Antonio Hill, 26, pled guilty to trafficking in heroin by transportation, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office. They were prosecuted by the district attorney’s drug team and were sentenced by Superior Court Judge Robert Bell.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested McCart in July 2015 and Hill in April 2016, prosecutors said.
Two other heroin traffickers received prison terms of at least five years and eight months after pleading guilty in Superior Court: David Preston Scott, 24, and David Wylie, 29. Jose Cortes-Romero, 18, was sentenced to at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in heroin by possession.
April Vaughn, 26, pled guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine by possession and was sentenced to at least five years and eight months. Carl Byous, 41, pled guilty to selling MDEA and was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison.
Joe Marusak
