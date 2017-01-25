Homeowner charged with murder concocted story about home invasion, sheriff says

An Iredell County man who claimed he was the victim of a home invasion by a stranger late Tuesday has been charged with murder in the man’s fatal shooting.
Sheriff’s investigators said the homeowner, Jackson Suddreth Tyler, 21, knew the man he shot and waited an hour after the shooting before calling 911.
Deputies responding to Tyler’s home in the 200 block of Brook Creek Drive found Kelvin Ramone Velez, 20, of Charlotte, dead of gunshot wounds. The home is northwest of Mooresville, off Perth Road near Lake Norman.
Tyler told deputies that a female knocked on his door and when he opened it, a man rushed in and shot at him, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Wednesday. Tyler told investigators that he ran from the man and then turned and saw the man dead in the living room.
Tyler later changed his story to say he might have had a gun and might have tripped and accidentally shot Velez, according to the sheriff. Not true, Campbell said the investigation revealed. Sheriff’s investigators found no evidence that Velez shot at Tyler, according to the sheriff.
Investigators also found a large quantity of illegal drugs in the home, including marijuana and at least 3,000 Ecstasy tablets, Campbell said. But the sheriff’s office is still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting, the sheriff said.
Tyler was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal history, Campbell said, but investigators found that he was making suppressors, also known as silencers, and other firearm components at his home. Tyler was jailed without bail.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments