CMPD has ‘strong leads’ in sexual assault of 24-year-old woman

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they have “strong leads” but have made no arrest in Monday’s sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.
The woman was walking at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road when she was attacked, forced to the ground and forcibly fondled by a male, police said. The victim told police she resisted and screamed and the male ran away.
Murrayhill Road runs between Sacleybark Road and East Woodlawn Road. A police helicopter helped search the area, but the attacker was not found.
Detectives from CMPD’s sexual assault unit are investigating the assault and are working with CMPD youth crime detectives “to coordinate further developments,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
