Crime

January 26, 2017 8:54 AM

Woman had back pack full of stolen U.S. mail, sheriff says

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A Burke County woman was arrested on Wednesday after sheriff’s investigators found her with a back pack full of stolen U.S. mail.

Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 39, of Morganton was charged with felony larceny of a financial transaction card and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was jailed on $25,000 bail.

Deputies arrested Biggerstaff after responding to a report of a woman taking mail from mailboxes in the the area of U.S. 64 South and Denton’s Chapel Church Road.

Investigators urge residents in the area of the thefts to file a report with the sheriff’s office if they have mail missing.

