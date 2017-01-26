Woman had back pack full of stolen U.S. mail, sheriff says

A Burke County woman was arrested on Wednesday after sheriff’s investigators found her with a back pack full of stolen U.S. mail.
Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 39, of Morganton was charged with felony larceny of a financial transaction card and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was jailed on $25,000 bail.
Deputies arrested Biggerstaff after responding to a report of a woman taking mail from mailboxes in the the area of U.S. 64 South and Denton’s Chapel Church Road.
Investigators urge residents in the area of the thefts to file a report with the sheriff’s office if they have mail missing.
