Man accused of wrapping boxer shorts of ex’s new boyfriend around her neck

A Salisbury man is accused of attacking the mother of three of his children on Wednesday night, including wrapping the boxer shorts of her new boyfriend around her neck.
According to a police report, Justin Antonio Roberts, 31, was upset that the woman was in a relationship and was pregnant by a new boyfriend.
Roberts began yelling at the woman and at one point picked up her new boyfriend’s boxer shorts and tied them around her neck, while yelling for her to “smell them,” according to the report.
The woman tried to call 911, but Roberts grabbed her phone and hung up the call, according to police.
Roberts is accused of then pushing the woman down on a bed and refusing let her up. Once she was able to move, she tried to leave through a window of her second story apartment, but Roberts grabbed her and pulled her back inside.
The woman then ran into a storage closet, where she banged on the wall and screamed for help. The woman also picked up a weed trimmer in the closet and banged it on the wall while continuing to yell for help.
Police said a neighbor called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. after hearing loud banging and yelling at the apartment in the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.
Police arrested and charged Roberts with assault on a female, holding a person in involuntary servitude and interfering with emergency communications, all misdemeanors, Rowan County jail records show. He was jailed without bail.
