Charlotte defendant makes unusual wardrobe choice for his day in court

Austin Locke was found mentally competent on Thursday to stand trial on charges stemming from a high speed crash that killed 15-year-old Heaven Seay.
Not that the doctor’s finding seemed to matter much to Locke based on what the 19-year-old wore to court.
Locke is free on bond. While many defendants not forced to wear jail jumpsuits show up in coats and ties, Locke stood before Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Bob Bell in a T-shirt and casual slacks. His T-shirt read: “Normal people scare me.”
Police say Locke was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse at a recklessly high speed last March when he lost control and eventually slammed into a tree on Windy Grove Road, west of the airport. He and two other passengers were critically injured. Heaven, a student at West Mecklenburg High, was killed.
The accident occurred two hours after the start of classes for Heaven and the other passengers, Gerado Gillen and Esmerelda Hermosillo. A family member of Locke’s said at the time that he was on his way to work but agreed to give his friends a ride. To where remains unclear.
Locke has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving to endanger. Authorities said he had no driver’s license, insurance or registration on the car.
At the start of his hearing, Locke stood next to his attorney, Shannon Aldous, with his arms crossed tightly across the logo of his shirt. Bell announced in court that Locke had been examined at Central Regional Hospital in Butner and found mentally able to stand trial. He is scheduled to be back in court for a plea hearing in March.
After the Thursday session, Aldous huddled with her client in the lobby. She appeared to be chastising him at times. Aldous did not respond to an Observer phone call and email Thursday seeking comment, so it’s unclear if her reprimand was directed at Locke’s wardrobe.
Locke’s response, however, was clearly audible.
“Yes m’am,” he said, again and again, his crossed arms still hiding part of the message on his chest.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
Comments