Man fatally shot in northeast Charlotte

A man was found fatally shot in the University City area Thursday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road at 7:11 p.m. and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m. by medical staff at Carolinas Medical Center Main.
Detectives said their initial investigation indicates that the man was shot in a different location and taken to where he was found. They are searching for the initial crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments