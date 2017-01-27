Mooresville couple jailed on child abuse charges

A Mooresville couple was charged with felony negligent child abuse after police learned illegal drugs were being used in their home.
Margaret Meadows, 38, and Daniel Cox, 43, were in the Iredell County jail on $20,000 bail apiece on Friday.
Mooresville police said they began investigating the couple in November, when reports were made that illicit drugs were being kept and used at the /couple’s home in the 200 block of West Lowrance Avenue. Police have not released what drugs were involved.
The couple’s 10-month-old son is in the care and custody of a family member, police said.
