Unruly fan Tasered by deputy at high school basketball game

An unruly fan at a high school basketball game was zapped with a Taser and arrested after he refused a deputy’s commands to stop his antics and leave the gym, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher Scott Icard, 28, of Valdese was sitting in the student section of the Draughn High stands when a deputy saw him yelling and throwing his arms into the air as the Kings Mountain High boys’ basketball players and coach passed by during half-time on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy was working security with another deputy at the game. The deputy told Icard he would need to act appropriately or he would have to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Icard’s behavior did not change, and Icard was asked to leave several times,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Icard refused to leave and was told by the deputy he was under arrest.”
When Icard refused the deputy’s further requests not to resist and to put his hands behind his back, “the deputy used her Taser with one standard five second deployment,” the sheriff’s office said. By then, an off-duty State Highway Patrol trooper identified himself and began to help the deputy.
Icard was handcuffed, taken to a magistrate’s office and charged with resisting a public officer, second-degree trespass and disorderly conduct at a school, all misdemeanors. Icard is free on $500 bail pending a Feb. 22 court appearance.
