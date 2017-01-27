Crime

January 27, 2017 2:00 PM

Photos released of men suspected of comprising gas pumps at Indian Trail 7-Eleven

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Authorities have released video surveillance photos of two men suspected of compromising gas pumps at a 7-Eleven store in Indian Trail on Jan. 20.

Union County sheriff’s deputies went to the station after an employee doing routine maintenance found compromised integrity seals on a pump and unusual data ribbon cables attached to the pump’s data board.

The 7-Eleven is in the 300 block of Unionville-Indian Trail Road, where at least two pumps were compromised, investigators said

The suspects are shown on Walmart surveillance cameras using a stolen credit card the same day, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the men are connected to the skimmer cables found in gas pumps at the 7-11 on Jan. 20 and again on Monday.

The men are believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case is encouraged to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos