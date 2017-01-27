2 shot in Harris Teeter parking lot in southeast Charlotte hospitalized with minor injuries

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a southeast Charlotte grocery store Friday afternoon.
They had minor injuries, Medic said
The call came in around 3:45 p.m. from the 3500 block of East Independence Boulevard, near Norland Road. Medic said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian.
Police said the victims were shot in the Harris Teeter parking lot on the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive themselves to Independence Blvd where Medic picked them up.
The victims’ names and conditions have not been released.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
WBTV
Comments