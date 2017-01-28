Suspect faces charges in 2014 drug-related killing of Charlotte man

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they plan to charge a federal inmate in Kentucky with murder in a 2014 drug-related fatal shooting in north Charlotte.
Anthony Antoine Byers, 38, was shot on June 29, 2014, in a home in the 2100 block of Lincoln Heights Court, north of LaSalle Street. Byers died at Carolinas Medical Center.
Police said they interviewed the suspect, 24-year-old Ajenee Semuell Forte, at U.S. Penitentiary-Big Sandy in Inez, Ky. That’s a high-security prison where Forte is in custody on unrelated charges. He was scheduled to be released from the prison in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they will charge Forte with murder and attempted armed robbery once he is released from federal custody.
