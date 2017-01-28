Investigation continues into man’s fatal shooting by CMPD

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police continued to investigate Thursday’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz by an undercover police detective, as Diaz’s family prepared to attend his viewing on Saturday night.
Diaz was shot and killed on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte after firing a .22-caliber revolver at the officer, CMPD said Friday. Investigators recovered the gun at the scene and identified a bullet hole and projectile in the unmarked vehicle the officer had been driving, the department said.
But at an emotional vigil Friday evening attended by more than 100 people, Diaz’s family, friends and activists contended that the shooting was not justified. A friend who said he witnessed the incident said Diaz was approaching the officer’s vehicle to apologize after his truck side-swiped the officer’s auto.
“What happened to him was a grave injustice,” Diaz’s mother, Doris Loza, told the vigil crowd in Spanish.
Late Friday, responding to questions raised by family members, CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said in a statement: “During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit determined through physical evidence and witness statements that Josue Javier Diaz fired his weapon at the undercover detective.”
Police had not provided an update on the case on Saturday.
Diaz’s viewing is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews. His funeral is set for noon Sunday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on East W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.
