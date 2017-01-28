5-year-old critically injured in Charlotte wreck; step dad was unlicensed driver, police said

A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his stepfather ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck in northeast Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The stepfather, Olvin Manuel Tejada-Salguero, 28, was an unlicensed driver, police said. His stepson “was not properly secured by a child restraint seat or seat belt,” CMPD added in a statement. “Detectives did not locate any child seat in the vehicle.”
Police charged Tejada-Salguero with no operator’s license, a red light violation, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse. He remained in jail on Saturday on $57,000 bail.
Tejada-Salguero was southbound on North Tryon Street in a 2005 Ford minivan when he ran the red light at Craighead Road at 4:40 p.m., police said. A 1998 Dodge Dakota pick-up hit the left side of the minivan as the pickup headed through the intersection on Craighead Road with a green light.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, police said.
Tejada-Salguero was uninjured, while the driver of the pickup had minor injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective R.C. Gormican of the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments