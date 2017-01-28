Female inmate attacks 2 female Lincoln County jailers

A female inmate attacked and injured two female Lincoln County jailers as they escorted her to a restroom, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Samantha Jeanette Ruiz, 26, of Lincolnton is accused of pushing one of the officers to the floor and then scratching the officer’s neck, biting her and breaking her prescription glasses.
The other officer came to help and was kicked in the face, busting her bottom lip, according to the sheriff’s office. The prisoner was then brought under control.
The detention officers were treated at the scene by Lincoln County EMS.
Ruiz was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of injury to personal property. She was placed on a no-bail hold on the charges.
Ruiz was originally jailed on Tuesday by Lincolnton police on charges of second-degree trespass and resisting arrest. The charges were in connection with an incident at the Hesed House of Hope shelter in Lincolnton.
