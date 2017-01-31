Expect ‘loud noises’ as police train in abandoned south Charlotte apartment building

Multiple law enforcement agencies will participate in training exercises Wednesday through Friday in an abandoned apartment building at Providence Road and Fairview Road in south Charlotte.
The training scenarios will involve loud noises, multiple marked and unmarked vehicles and a “heavy presence” of uniformed and non-uniformed officers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Most of the training will be inside the building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but expect a heavy law enforcement presence around The Carmel on Providence apartment complex, police said.
The building in which the training will occur is scheduled for demolition and is being “generously offered” by Levine Properties for the training, police said.
Police are notifying nearby homeowners via CMPD’s GeoNotify phone notification system and will post signs in the area, provide information to the dispatch center and 311 should the public call, and post alerts on multiple social media sites, including Nextdoor, Facebook and Twitter.
The training is not open to the public.
