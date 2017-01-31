No foul play with body found by Pokemon Go player outside Southern Evangelical Seminary

No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found by a Pokemon Go player outside Southern Evangelical Seminary in Weddington, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Andrew Michael Moore, 42, of Weddington, died of a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office said, citing preliminary results from the medical examiner’s office and information developed during the investigation.
A man playing Pokemon Go with his children found the body shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the seminary on Tilley Morris Road.
The Pokemon Go player called 911 and EMS, first responders and sheriff’s deputies responded.
“Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to Moore’s death,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
