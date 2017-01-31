Crime

January 31, 2017 6:15 PM

Man expected to meet minor for sex, ends up in squad car instead

A Burke County man who thought he was meeting a minor for sex ended up in the back of a squad car instead.

Timothy Matthew Shelnut, 44, of Valdese, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with solicitation of a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child. He was jailed on $5,000 bail pending a court hearing on Wednesday.

Burke County sheriff`s investigators conducted an undercover operation after learning Shelnut was engaged in inappropriate conversation with a minor through social media, the sheriff’s office said.

Shelnut traveled to a predetermined location where he thought he would meet with a minor to perform sex acts. He was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility in Morganton.

