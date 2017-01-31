Man scamming visitors to Charlotte’s airport and others nationwide

Police are warning visitors to Charlotte’s airport to be wary of a man suspected of scamming people out of money at airports nationwide.
Andrew Paul Field, 51, is accused of posing as a businessman, striking up conversations with people at the airports and then conning them out of money.
The man asks for a specific amount of money, claiming the airport won’t let him on the plane to get his suitcase that has his money in it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday night. He tells people he needs to pay for parking. He also says he’s behind on utilities and needs help.
CMPD’s airport detective has signed a warrant charging Field with obtaining property by false pretenses in a case at Charlotte’s airport.
Field has used the same scams to get money from people at numerous airports across the country, both in the airport and in the parking decks, CMPD said in a statement. He also been charged in many other states.
Field is white, about 6-feet-tall and 160 pounds.
Field is a felon with an extensive criminal history, police said. He might be staying at a nearby hotel or motel and walking to the airport or to a long-term lot and riding bus to the terminal.
Victims are asked to call 311 to file a report or 911 if the man is trying to scam them at that moment.
Anyone who knows of Field’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
