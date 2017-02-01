2nd man sought in connection with Charlotte woman’s killing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with the Jan. 3 fatal stabbing of Shenika Monique Simpson in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast Charlotte.
Simpson, 37, was stabbed in the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 85 and West Sugar Creek Road. Police were called to the scene at 1:48 a.m., and Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Police arrested Michael Joseph Boone, 31, at the scene. Boone was taken to police headquarters, interviewed and charged with first-degree murder. Boone and Simpson knew each other, police said.
Police on Wednesday released a video surveillance photo of a second man they want to question in the case.
The man is believed to have been around Hidden Valley in early January, but might be transient, police said. He is about 30 years old, with a bald head, large build and possibly a scar on his face. He wears sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
