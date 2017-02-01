Do you recognize men who flashed guns to rob Charlotte area businesses?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of men wanted in connection with armed robberies and attempted armed robberies of Charlotte area businesses this week.
Police said a man in a black hoodie is suspected of attempting to rob Food Mart in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive late Sunday and a store in Pineville on Wednesday morning that police did not name.
In the Food Mart hold-up, the man also wore black pants with gray sweatpants underneath, blue gloves and white, black and blue shoes. The man ran toward Enderly Road from the store. He is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 180 pounds.
Police also are asking for help in identifying the robber of CVS in the 10500 block of Mallard Creek Road in University City shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The robber left with prescription drugs, police said.
The robber is about 6-feet-tall and thin. He had a long goatee and wore a long-sleeve dark T-shirt and dark jeans.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments