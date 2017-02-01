Woman sentenced in robbery in which a co-conspirator died

A Hickory woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for helping lure a man to a home where two men robbed and beat him before he shot and killed one of the attackers.
Debbi Jo Albright, 23, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday. Albright also pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Prosecutors said Albright knew the victim had money before she lured him in September to a mobile home on Athens Drive in the Newton area through several text messages.
The victim shot one of the attackers, David Lee Darty, after Darty whacked him from behind with a wooden board, while another man beat the victim with his fists. Darty died at Frye Regional Medical Center.
The victim had a concealed carry permit, and Albright indicated that she knew he carried a gun but had not shared that with her co-conspirators, the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office said.
