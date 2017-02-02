6-year-old Charlotte wreck victim dies, driver charged with involuntary manslaughter

A 6-year-old Charlotte wreck victim died Wednesday night, and police charged the driver of the car in which the boy was riding with involuntary manslaughter.
Elvin Alejandro Suazo died at 6 p.m. at Levine Children’s Hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Thursday.
Elvin was hospitalized after the driver, family friend Olvin Manuel Tejada-Salguero, 28, ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck in northeast Charlotte on Friday, police said.
Tejada-Salguero was an unlicensed driver, police said. Elvin “was not properly secured by a child restraint seat or seat belt,” CMPD added in a statement. “Detectives did not locate any child seat in the vehicle.”
Police had described Tejada-Salguero as the boy’s stepfather, but corrected that on Thursday to say Tejada-Salguero was a family friend. Police also corrected Elvin’s age, from 5 to 6.
Police initially charged Tejada-Salguero with no operator’s license, a red light violation, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse. They added the involuntary manslaughter charge after Elvin died.
Tejada-Salguero was southbound on North Tryon Street in a 2005 Ford minivan when he ran the red light at Craighead Road at 4:40 p.m., police said. A 1998 Dodge Dakota pick-up hit the left side of the minivan as the pickup headed through the intersection on Craighead Road with a green light.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, police said.
Tejada-Salguero was uninjured, while the driver of the pickup had minor injuries, police said.
Tejada-Salguero remains in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been since his arrest on Friday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
