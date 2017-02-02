Gang members arrested during Cleveland County break-in

Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies arrested two gang members from Gastonia during a break-in at a building in Lawndale this week.
The gang members are accused of firing a 12 gauge shotgun to blast open a window to enter the building in the 4700 block of Fallston Road (N.C. 18) on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies arrived at the building at 1:20 p.m. and arrested Jaylan Andra Ross, 19, and Javees Alexander Camp, 20. Each was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon and participation in criminal street gang activity.
The sheriff’s office has not said what items the pair are accused of stealing.
Ross and Camp were ordered to wear ankle monitors awaiting trial on previous charges, but Ross had removed his monitor, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they confirmed the pair are “validated gang members” but have not disclosed which gang.
