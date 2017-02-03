Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing after Lil Wayne concert in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Friday identified a suspect in the fatal 2013 stabbing of 24-year-old James Warren Price outside the former Verizon Wireless Amphitheater after a Lil Wayne concert.
But that suspect, Grayson Langdon, 25, is dead. He was a homicide victim in Chicago in November, CMPD Capt. Cecil Brisbon said at a news conference at police headquarters on Friday afternoon.
Langdon was shot multiple times in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. His father is a United Methodist Church pastor in Chicago who founded a Thou Shalt Not Murder campaign, according to the newspaper.
Brisbon declined to say what evidence led police to conclude that Langdon killed Price, but said CMPD detectives “were interested in Mr. Langdon for a long time and had information that they believed was pivotal and pointed at Mr. Langdon. But they didn’t have everything they needed at that point.”
Price’s parents, James and Elaine Price, thanked police for their work over the years.
“It’s been a long time, but at no time did I doubt Charlotte-Mecklenburg police wouldn’t” solve the case, James Price said at the news conference. “It may take awhile, but it doesn’t matter where you go, you murder somebody in Charlotte, you will get caught.”
Elaine Price said she was in denial of her son’s death at first.
“But now I’m at the point where I know he’s not here, he’s not coming back, and I accept it. I have to,” for her daughter, her other son and grand kids, she said. “Even though he’s not here, he’s still in our hearts.”
At a memorial service for her son in July 2015, Elaine Price provided more details of what happened the night he died.
The July 2013 incident started when a group of men insulted her son’s fiancee on the way through the concert’s gates, Elaine Price said. The concert venue is now called PNC Music Pavilion.
They didn’t know the men, and Price and his fiancee hoped that was the end of it. But when the concert ended, as thousands streamed to their cars, the couple came across the group of men again in the parking lot.
They called Price “fat boy” and cursed at him, his mother said. “He tried to ignore them. He said he just wanted to go home.”
Then one of the men hit Price’s fiancee in the head, knocking her to the ground. Price rushed to defend her. During the ensuing fight, Price was stabbed once.
The knife went into his heart. He bled to death in the parking lot.
“He was defending the honor of his girlfriend,” Brisbon said Friday, adding that Price had tried to walk away.
The assailants left in an unknown vehicle, police said at the time.
At Friday’s news conference, Elaine Price said she always told her children that if her son’s killer “wasn’t found on this side, that eventually he would be judged on the other said. I also told them the same thing could happen to him, which did.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments