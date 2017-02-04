Shooting by officer in Lincoln County under investigation

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Lincoln County.
Police said the shooting happened Saturday morning on Salem Church Road and East Main Street in Lincolnton.
According to police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. for driving erratically and having no lights on. The driver failed to stop.
The suspect ran into another police cruiser during the chase, then placed the car in reverse and starting backing toward the pursuing officer’s car.
At some point, that officer fired at least one shot and the suspect drove away from the scene.
A short time later, police were told by a driver that they had picked up a person that had been shot. That person was airlifted to the hospital. It is unclear if the person who was shot is the suspect in the vehicle chase.
The area near Salem Church Road was closed off as crime scene investigators gathered evidence. It was expected to remain closed for several hours Saturday.
The officer that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital and released. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.
The SBI is taking over the investigation.
