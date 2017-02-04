Crime

February 4, 2017 8:09 PM

Police ask for help in solving Charlotte man’s killing

Police on Saturday renewed their request for help in solving the Jan. 4 fatal shooting of Jabari Sultan Stewart at his home on Stonefort Court in northwest Charlotte.

Responding to a call of shots fired, police found a male later identified as Stewart with a gunshot wound. Medic took Stewart to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart was Charlotte’s fourth homicide victim of 2017.

On Saturday night, Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted a candlelight vigil for Stewart at Marshall Park.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

