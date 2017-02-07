Patient takes command of ambulance in Gastonia

A patient took command of an ambulance in which he and a child were riding in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Gaston County EMS picked up the man and child on Ozark Avenue after responding to a medical call, multiple media outlets reported.
On their way to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, the man left the back of the ambulance and forced the driver out of the seat, Observer news partner WBTV reported. EMS was able to radio dispatch to report what was happening.
Police got in front of the ambulance and stopped it on Interstate 85 near Near Hope Road. No injuries were reported.
Police have released no details of the incident, including where the man intended to go.
