Crime

February 7, 2017 2:50 PM

Patient takes command of ambulance in Gastonia

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A patient took command of an ambulance in which he and a child were riding in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.

Gaston County EMS picked up the man and child on Ozark Avenue after responding to a medical call, multiple media outlets reported.

On their way to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, the man left the back of the ambulance and forced the driver out of the seat, Observer news partner WBTV reported. EMS was able to radio dispatch to report what was happening.

Police got in front of the ambulance and stopped it on Interstate 85 near Near Hope Road. No injuries were reported.

Police have released no details of the incident, including where the man intended to go.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos