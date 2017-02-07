Crime

February 7, 2017 3:21 PM

Gaston County woman accused of swinging samurai sword at son, toddler grandson

By Joe Marusak

A 45-year-old Gaston County woman is accused of whacking her son and 2-year-old grandson with a samurai sword late Monday.

Mechelle Diane Willis was arguing with her son when she swung the sword in a wooden sheath at his head, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Her son was holding her 2-year-old grandson at the time, the station reported.

Willis’ son and grandson were treated at a hospital and released, according to WBTV.

Gaston County Police arrested Willis and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a child present and assault on a child under 12, all misdemeanors, Gaston County Jail records show. Willis was jailed on $10,000 bail.

