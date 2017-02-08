“Ghostbusters” break-in suspect busted in Charlotte

A man suspected of breaking into numerous Charlotte apartment leasing offices wearing a “Ghostbusters” sweatshirt was busted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police this week.
James Tiwaun Murray, 20, of Charlotte was arrested and charged with 10 counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of possession of stolen goods, Mecklenburg County jail records show.
The break-ins occurred since September, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday.
A break in the case came on Thursday, when police identified a Jaguar X-series car that was seen near an apartment office break-in that day.
The assailant smashed glass to enter the leasing offices and steal money orders, police said.
CMPD detectives said that in many of the break-ins, including on Thursday, the intruder wore a “Ghostbusters” hooded sweatshirt with stripes on the sleeve.
At about 2 p.m. Monday, CMPD Hickory Grove Division officers found the Jaguar with Murray inside. Officers also found money orders from a break-in that occurred on Monday, as well as a hammer suspected of being used in the break-ins and the “Ghostbusters” sweatshirt.
Murray was arrested for an outstanding probation violation, interviewed by CMPD detectives and charged in connection with the break-ins.
Offices broken into during the spree were at the Hamilton Square Apartments, in the 6000 block of Williams Road; Eagle Woods Apartments in the 6100 block of Forest Glen Road; Parkland Commons, in the 8300 block of Parkland Circle; Green Rock Estates, in the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive; and Oasis at Regal Oaks, in the 6700 block of English Hills Drive.
Also, Forest Hills Apartments, in the 5600 block of Farm Pond Lane; The Hamptons Apartments, in the 8400 block of University Station Circle; The Timbers Apartments, in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive; Pleasant View Apartments, in the 8200 block of Pence Road; and · Ashley Place Apartments, in the 5700 block of Electra Lane.
CMPD said in a statement: “Thanks to the outstanding efforts and dedication of officers and detectives with the Hickory Grove, Independence and Eastway Divisions, along with assistance of the Crime Analysis Unit, Mobile Enforcement Team and Crime Stoppers, Murray was identified and charged with a series that impacted many businesses throughout Charlotte.”
Anyone with more information about the cases or Murray is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
