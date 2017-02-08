500 pieces of stolen mail found in Charlotte woman’s car

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found about 500 pieces of stolen mail in a Charlotte woman’s car this week.
The mail was addressed to 75 to 100 people and included about 60 tax-related documents from 2016 year-end, including W2s, 10-99s and 10-98s, police said Wednesday. Police also found several credit cards and bank-issued checks.
Detectives with CMPD’s Independence Division started contacting the rightful owners on Tuesday and continued to on Wednesday.
“CMPD believes most of these victims do not know that they had been a victim of mail theft,” the department said in a news release.
Police found the mail in the car of 40-year-old Lisa Swinson, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged in connection with several car and house break-ins.
Swinson was charged with five counts of breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and once count each of possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of PDPV (bath salts), heroin, marijuana and schedule IV controlled substances.
Police said they anticipate obtaining numerous mail-theft related warrants on Swinson. The Postal Inspector’s Office and CMPD’s Financial Crimes Unit are investigating the stolen mail case.
Anyone with more information about the cases or Swinson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim should call 311 to file a report.
Capt. Nelson Bowling of CMPD’s Independence Division and Lt. Tom Barry of CMPD’s Financial Crimes Unit are scheduled to address a news conference about the case at 3 p.m. Wednesday at CMPD headquarters, 601 E. Trade St.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
