Charlotte homicide suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

A man wanted in connection with a 2015 Charlotte homicide was found and arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday.
Gabriel Pagan Santiago, 26, was being processed in federal court in San Juan and will be extradited to North Carolina after his court procedures, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Police have no timetable for Santiago’s return.
Police charged Santiago with murder in the September 2015 death of 47-year-old Richard Allen Hable.
Hable’s body was found buried beneath his trailer home in the 7500 block of Bondhaven Road, near Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Police said Santiago and Hable were “associates” who lived in the same neighborhood and that Hable allowed Santiago to live with him at some point. Police are not saying how Hable was killed.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
