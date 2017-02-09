$450,000 in marijuana seized during I-77 traffic stop in Iredell County

Iredell County sheriff’s investigators arrested a California fugitive and seized $450,000 in marijuana from his car after a traffic stop on Interstate 77 this week.
Long Bina Nguyen of Sacramento was southbound at mile marker 66 in the northern end of the county when investigators stopped his car for traffic violations, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Thursday. Nguyen had an outstanding fugitive warrant from California for burglary, the sheriff said.
A sheriff’s dog gave a “positive alert” for drugs during a walk around the car. Investigators found 70 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing 90 pounds in three large duffel bags and two large cardboard boxes in the car, according to the sheriff.
Nguyen was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, trafficking in marijuana by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and on the fugitive warrant. He was jailed on $800,000 bail.
