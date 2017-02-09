Woman accused of sending her kids door-to-door in ‘cookie scam’

A 39-year-old Charlotte woman is accused of making her children go door-to-door selling cookies for a supposed fund-raiser but instead pocketing the proceeds.
Nikeyshi Nicole Carzell was arrested on Wednesday and charged with obtaining property by false pretense in what police call a “cookie scam.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Carzell at her home without incident. She was taken to police headquarters for interviews by CMPD financial crimes detectives.
While reviewing cases on Wednesday afternoon, police determined Carzell was responsible for three more scams, on Kirkgard Trail, off West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte; Berewick Commons Parkway, off Shopton Road West in southwest Charlotte; and Bald Eagle Drive north of Mint Hill. Detectives signed three warrants for obtaining property by false pretense and served Carzell with those warrants while she was still in custody.
Police said they are still “actively reviewing” reports in connection with the scam.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police issued a “scam alert” on Jan. 10 saying the department had received several complaints over the last few months about children selling cookie dough for a fund raiser. Money was collected, but no product was ever delivered.
Never pay cash, only write a check to a reputable organization you have heard of and not a person, police advised. Only buy from children you know.
The children also claimed to sell Otis SpunkMeyer Cookies, Annie Pretzels, pizza and flavored popcorn, CMPD Detective C.M. Helms said in the alert.
Anyone with information about the cases or Carzell is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
