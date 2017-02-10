CMS middle school teacher charged in courthouse gun incident

A teacher at Sedgefield Middle School in Charlotte is accused of pointing a gun at a woman outside an Iredell County Courthouse annex in Statesville on Thursday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 26-year-old Christophe Martino Fatton on Friday morning on warrants from Iredell County charging him with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, jail records show.
CMPD charged the science teacher with having a gun on educational property, records show. Police found an AR15 rifle in Fatton’s car when they went to serve the warrants on him, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Fatton was jailed on $10,000 bail.
The Statesville incident occurred in a courthouse annex parking lot shortly after noon Thursday, the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported. Fatton and the victim appeared earlier in mediation over a child custody matter, Iredell County Clerk of Court Jim Mixson told the newspaper.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hired Fatton in August 2016; he is on administrative leave with pay, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Fatton is from Port-de-Paix, Haiti, and came to the United States after the 2010 earthquake, according to his bio on the school’s website.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments