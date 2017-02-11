Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver on Wilkinson Boulevard

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist on Wilkinson Boulevard just inside Mecklenburg County late Friday.
Jessie Logan Miller, 28, was hit from behind while riding in the left eastbound lane shortly before midnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Police found Miller lying in the westbound lane, and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Miller was not wearing a helmet, but his bicycle had front and rear lights, police said. Alcohol use by Miller is not suspected, police said.
Police said they have no description of the driver and car that hit Miller in the 10000 block of Wilkinson, just before the road enters Gaston County.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the case is asked to call CMPD Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments