February 11, 2017 5:22 PM

2 people playing basketball wounded in drive-by shooting near Charlotte park

By Joe Marusak

Two people playing basketball were the victims of a drive-by shooting near a northeast Charlotte park on Saturday afternoon.

Medic reported treating both for life-threatening injuries and taking them to Carolinas Medical Center.

The shootings happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Tryon Hills Neighborhood Park, in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive. That’s off North Tryon Street and West 30th Street.

The victims were shot by someone in a passing car, officials told Observer news partner WBTV at the scene. One person was shot in the arm, the other in the stomach.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene and have yet to release details.

