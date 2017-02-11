2 people playing basketball wounded in drive-by shooting near Charlotte park

Two people playing basketball were the victims of a drive-by shooting near a northeast Charlotte park on Saturday afternoon.
Medic reported treating both for life-threatening injuries and taking them to Carolinas Medical Center.
The shootings happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Tryon Hills Neighborhood Park, in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive. That’s off North Tryon Street and West 30th Street.
The victims were shot by someone in a passing car, officials told Observer news partner WBTV at the scene. One person was shot in the arm, the other in the stomach.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene and have yet to release details.
