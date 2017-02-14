Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are continuing their search for the two men who shot and killed Anthony Frazier, the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis police officer, in the Eastwood Acres neighborhood. DAVID T. FOSTER III/dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Researchers have found that solitary confinement can be psychologically damaging - particularly for the young. That's why President Obama has banned and the North Carolina prison system are doing away with it for juvenile offenders. But in Mecklenburg County's Jail North, the practice continues. Listen to Capt. Jeff Eason talk about why.
During an exclusive interview with the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray discusses how social media played a role in the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting. He also talks about key players during the protests trying to get their "10 minutes of fame."
Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray presented medical examiner slides, surveillance video and other police evidence in discussing why no charges were filed against CMPD Officer Bentley Vinson in the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Firefighters battle terrain and winds in an attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning since Sunday in the mountains of North Carolina. Wildfires are also burning in the mountains of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which are affecting air quality in the Midlands.
Gun dealers in the Carolinas cited social media reports about thefts from licensed firearms dealers as helping fuel a rash of copy-cat cases in the region. One Charlotte dealer cited the video of a Houston break-in, where thieves used a pickup to rip the door off a store.