Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

Josue Diaz's family members demand answers from Charlotte's Mayor and City Council member at a community meeting.

Crime

Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

Researchers have found that solitary confinement can be psychologically damaging - particularly for the young. That's why President Obama has banned and the North Carolina prison system are doing away with it for juvenile offenders. But in Mecklenburg County's Jail North, the practice continues. Listen to Capt. Jeff Eason talk about why.

Crime

Truckload of thieves rips door off gun shop in burglary

Gun dealers in the Carolinas cited social media reports about thefts from licensed firearms dealers as helping fuel a rash of copy-cat cases in the region. One Charlotte dealer cited the video of a Houston break-in, where thieves used a pickup to rip the door off a store.

Editor's Choice Videos