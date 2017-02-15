Stolen concrete chicken story takes flight, from Kelly Ripa’s show to Canada

The stolen 1,000-pound concrete chicken from Alexander County apparently has crossed the road into a significant media spotlight.
The 3-foot-tall poached poultry met with fowl play over the weekend when it was taken from the driveway of a chicken house farm on All Healing Springs Road. Thieves used a tractor or lifting equipment to remove the big bird, whose base was found several miles away.
Word of the chicken caper quickly spread, and it was even a topic of conversation on Kelly Ripa’s “Live with Kelly” TV show Wednesday morning.
Others outlets clucking about it ranged from the New York Daily News to an Oregon TV station and a Canadian news network website.
Meanwhile, Tod Jones, chief deputy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday the agency is working on some leads in the case but no arrests have been made yet.
The plump bird is valued at about $1,100. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. A reward in the case could range from $100 to $1,000.
Alexander County is about 60 miles north of Charlotte.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments