Father of victim chases suspected shooters, leading to fatal crash

An early morning shooting Tuesday in north Charlotte set off a high-speed chase by the victim’s father, leading to a crash that killed one suspect and seriously injured two others.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that at 1:45 a.m., a 2010 Honda Civic sped away from a shooting incident on the 3600 block of Arklow Road, which left the victim with a non life-threatening wound.
Police say the car was driven by Kristin Renee Bradley, 22. Michelle Carlina Morales, 20, was in the front seat beside her; 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance was riding in the back.
Behind them, the father of the shooting victim gave chase.
Police say the two cars roared south on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at a high rate of speed when Bradley lost control of the wheel. The Civic slid off the pavement, struck several trees before rolling over on its side.
Vance was killed; Bradley and Morales, both seriously injured, were hospitalized, police said. It’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
The names of the victim and the victim’s father were not released.
