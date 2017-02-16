Family ups reward in Charlotte hit-and-run death

The family of a 25-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Charlotte last month has upped the reward for information in the case.
Corey Brown was hit in the 7200 block of Lawyers Road at about 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Police found Brown lying on the sidewalk, and MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. On Thursday, CMPD said Brown’s family is adding $500 to the reward.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the case is asked to call CMPD Detective Matthew Sammis at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments