Blind date ends with man’s car stolen - by his date

A Lincolnton man was robbed of his wallet and car after a woman he met on Facebook lured him to a park where he was accosted by two men.
Destiny Dawn Bentley, 21, of Granite Falls, turned herself in at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. She is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.
On Thursday, Lenoir police arrested Joseph Lee Eaker, 23, of Hudson, on the same charge.
The victim was robbed in Lincolnton Optimist Park off Startown Road on Feb. 5, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
Bentley was talking with the victim in his car when two men knocked on a window, pulled the victim out of the car and robbed him at gun- and knife-point, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim’s car has not been found. The third assailant has not been identified, but sheriff’s detectives said they continue to interview Bentley and Eaker in jail.
