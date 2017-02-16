Due to threat, no book bags allowed at Ardrey Kell High on Friday

Students will not be allowed to take book bags to Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte on Friday after a threat was made, Observer news partner WBTV reported on Thursday.
Graffiti found in an Ardrey Kell bathroom this week warned students not to attend classes on Friday because of a planned shooting, multiple media outlets reported.
Principal David Switzer alerted parents that the school was taking the threat seriously and that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the case.
Extra security will be at the school on Friday, WBTV reported.
