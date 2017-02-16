Crime

February 16, 2017 6:47 PM

Due to threat, no book bags allowed at Ardrey Kell High on Friday

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Students will not be allowed to take book bags to Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte on Friday after a threat was made, Observer news partner WBTV reported on Thursday.

Graffiti found in an Ardrey Kell bathroom this week warned students not to attend classes on Friday because of a planned shooting, multiple media outlets reported.

Principal David Switzer alerted parents that the school was taking the threat seriously and that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the case.

Extra security will be at the school on Friday, WBTV reported.

