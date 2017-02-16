Dad accused of kidnapping son surrenders to police

A Massachusetts dad accused of kidnapping his son in Iredell County with help from four members of a transport company surrendered to police, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Rickey David Thomas Jr., 36, turned himself in at the South Hadley (Mass.) Police Department late Wednesday, WBTV reported. Thomas lives in South Hadley.
Authorities had been searching for Thomas since his 17-year-old son was kidnapped Wednesday morning from the youth’s home on West Iredell Circle near Old Mountain Road.
Thomas left for an airport after the kidnapping, leaving his four alleged accomplices to drive the youth back to Massachusetts in a minivan, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
Virginia State Police stopped the van in Pulaski County in the southwestern part of the state. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office had issued a nationwide alert to law enforcement. Police also found plastic zip ties in the minivan that are believed to have been used restrain the boy.
A neighbor called 911 after seeing four or five people in a blue minivan and a brown SUV placing some type of restraints on the teen and forcing him into the van outside the teen’s home. The caller reported hearing the victim yelling at the people to let go of him, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Iredell sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants for felony restraint and felony breaking and entering against Maine residents Lorraine Colpitts, 59; Michael Warman, 38; and Mickey Mitton, 32; and Tony Winslow, 49, of Texas. Thomas faces charges of conspiracy to commit felony restraint and felony breaking and entering.
All of the suspects will be extradited back to Iredell County, Campbell said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments