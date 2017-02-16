Man from Pacific Ocean nation gets 18 years for raping 9-year-old Morganton girl

A man from the Marshall Islands was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week for raping a Morganton girl.
The Marshall Islands is an island country between Hawaii and the Philippines in the Pacific Ocean.
Jerry Matthew Anjerok, 33, was sentenced in Burke County Superior Court after pleading guilty to statutory rape.
The 9-year-old victim’s mother took the girl and her 6-year-old brother to Morganton police in June to report that Anjerok hit them in the face.
Forensic interviews by the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center in Burke County revealed that Anjerok sexually abused the girl, the Burke County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Anjerok and the mother of the children were married at the time, prosecutors said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
