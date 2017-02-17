Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of Charlotte bicyclist

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man on Friday in the Feb. 10 hit-and-run death of bicyclist Jessey Logan Miller on Wilkinson Boulevard.
CMPD detectives determined that Phillip Andrew Shook, 38, of Belmont, was driving the 2011 Kia Sorento that hit Miller and immediately obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police arrested Shook without incident and charged him with felony hit and run.
Shook was found guilty of driving while impaired in Gaston County in 2010 and served 60 days in jail, court records show.
Miller, 28, was hit from behind while riding in the left eastbound lane shortly before midnight, just inside Mecklenburg County, police said. Police found Miller lying in the westbound lane, and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Miller was not wearing a helmet, but his bicycle had front and rear lights, police said.
Miller’s sister told the Observer that Miller was returning to his home off Wilkinson Boulevard after work at a Papa John’s in Gastonia.
