Benefit walk to honor memory of 19-year-old homicide victim

Family and friends of 19-year-old homicide victim Peter Jordan will hold a race/walk fundraiser in his memory on Sunday, a block from where he was shot three years ago to the day in Huntersville.
Jordan lived in Cornelius and was visiting friends at The Landings at Northcross apartment complex when he was shot and killed, police said. His death was Huntersville’s first homicide in more than two years.
The Landings is off Interstate 77 Exit 25 and Sam Furr Road in the Birkdale area.
A 911 caller, in whose apartment Jordan died, reported that the fatal bullet was fired through his front door by assailants who fled in a black, newer model Chevy Impala, according to an edited tape of the call released to the Observer by police after a public records request.
Months after Jordan’s death, Huntersville police said they believed the shooting wasn’t a random crime.
“Evidence suggests the killer or killers were known to Peter Jordan,” Huntersville police Lt. Andrew Dempski said in response to questions from the Observer at the time.
“Our investigation has revealed that drugs could have played a part, but that the circumstances surrounding those drugs and what part it could have played is unknown,” Dempski said.
Police have announced no new updates in the case.
Jordan’s mother, Carolyn Averill, said she hopes Sunday’s event brings awareness to the community that her son’s death remains unsolved.
“The story about my son’s murder needs to stay in the minds of our community,” Averill told the Observer in an email.
Donations from the walk, after expenses, will go to increasing the $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest, she said.
The Peace for Peter Jordan Race/Walk for Justice is scheduled for 9 a.m. at North Pointe Executive Park, 8936 North Pointe Executive Park. Registration is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with $20 covering registration and a T-shirt. Rain date is Saturday, Feb. 25.
Details: peaceforpeter@gmail.com.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
