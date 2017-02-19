Pedestrian dies after being hit on Charlotte street

A 62-year-old man died early Sunday after being hit by a car while walking on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say David Victor Miller was pronounced dead early Sunday after being hit shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Sharaine Harris was driving her GMC Yukon when she spotted Miller in the roadway. She tried to swerve out of the way, police say, but hit the man, who was wearing dark-colored clothing.
Police say the driver was not speeding or using alcohol were not factors for the driver. But they said alcohol was believed to be a factor for Miller. The case is still under investigation. JIM MORRILL
