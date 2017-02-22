Woman, 66, accused of shipping stolen cars overseas

A 66-year-old Taylorsville woman is accused of receiving stolen cars from out of state and shipping them overseas.
Sandra Kelley was jailed on $100,000 bail after Alexander County sheriff’s investigators charged her last week with 10 counts of felony receiving stolen goods/property, The Taylorsville Time reported.
The vehicles were purchased using a fraudulent credit card, along with furniture, motors and electronics, according to the newspaper. The items, valued at about $57,000, were shipped to Kelley’s home from across the country, the Times reported.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments